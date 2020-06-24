All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM

2054 S Margie Lane

2054 South Margie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2054 South Margie Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this nice comfortable home in a well maintained neighborhood, close to schools and parks. Big driveway with plenty of parking, and a roll up garage door. The garage has a handy work space area. A cool breezeway separates the garage from the front of the house. 3 good sized bedrooms, 1.75
bath. Master bath has just been remodeled with dual sinks, new tile shower with new shower doors. New flooring in the bathrooms and the kitchen. Separate laundry room with newer washer and dryer included. Refrigerator is also included. Large dining area opens up to backyard patio. Covered patio, large grassy area with block wall fencing. Central air and heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 S Margie Lane have any available units?
2054 S Margie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 S Margie Lane have?
Some of 2054 S Margie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 S Margie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2054 S Margie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 S Margie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2054 S Margie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2054 S Margie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2054 S Margie Lane offers parking.
Does 2054 S Margie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 S Margie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 S Margie Lane have a pool?
No, 2054 S Margie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2054 S Margie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2054 S Margie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 S Margie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 S Margie Lane has units with dishwashers.
