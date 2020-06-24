2054 S Margie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this nice comfortable home in a well maintained neighborhood, close to schools and parks. Big driveway with plenty of parking, and a roll up garage door. The garage has a handy work space area. A cool breezeway separates the garage from the front of the house. 3 good sized bedrooms, 1.75

bath. Master bath has just been remodeled with dual sinks, new tile shower with new shower doors. New flooring in the bathrooms and the kitchen. Separate laundry room with newer washer and dryer included. Refrigerator is also included. Large dining area opens up to backyard patio. Covered patio, large grassy area with block wall fencing. Central air and heating.