Anaheim, CA
2052 S West Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2052 S West Street

2052 West Street · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

2052 West Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
Convention Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Charming townhouse in the highly desired community of Sherwood Village. This beautiful 2 story home has an UPGRADED KITCHEN that leads into the BRIGHT and OPEN dining room and living room. Upstairs includes a spacious MASTER SUITE with walk-in closet and private bathroom. ATTACHED 2 car garage with WASHER and DRYER. ENCLOSED patio area is perfect for hosting private gatherings. CONVENIENT LOCATION only minutes away from Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Anaheim Convention Center, and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 S West Street have any available units?
2052 S West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 S West Street have?
Some of 2052 S West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 S West Street currently offering any rent specials?
2052 S West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 S West Street pet-friendly?
No, 2052 S West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2052 S West Street offer parking?
Yes, 2052 S West Street does offer parking.
Does 2052 S West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2052 S West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 S West Street have a pool?
No, 2052 S West Street does not have a pool.
Does 2052 S West Street have accessible units?
No, 2052 S West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 S West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 S West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
