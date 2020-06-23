2052 S West Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Charming townhouse in the highly desired community of Sherwood Village. This beautiful 2 story home has an UPGRADED KITCHEN that leads into the BRIGHT and OPEN dining room and living room. Upstairs includes a spacious MASTER SUITE with walk-in closet and private bathroom. ATTACHED 2 car garage with WASHER and DRYER. ENCLOSED patio area is perfect for hosting private gatherings. CONVENIENT LOCATION only minutes away from Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Anaheim Convention Center, and many more!