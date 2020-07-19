All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22

2011 West Katella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2011 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Anaheim Condo - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Located in the Casa Emperador Gated Community, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo includes a vaulted ceiling entry, fireplace in living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, and laminate flooring throughout. Outside, you'll find a private enclosed patio, large backyard, community pool, community tennis & basketball cours, RV parking, and much more! This home has it all and is a must see. Ready for move-in!

______________
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

No Pet Policy

Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4723015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 have any available units?
2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 have?
Some of 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 offer parking?
Yes, 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 offers parking.
Does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 have a pool?
Yes, 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 has a pool.
Does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 have accessible units?
No, 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles