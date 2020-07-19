2011 W. Katella Ave Unit 22

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Anaheim Condo - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Located in the Casa Emperador Gated Community, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo includes a vaulted ceiling entry, fireplace in living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, and laminate flooring throughout. Outside, you'll find a private enclosed patio, large backyard, community pool, community tennis & basketball cours, RV parking, and much more! This home has it all and is a must see. Ready for move-in!
______________
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
No Pet Policy
Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4723015)