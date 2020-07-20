1906 W Ebbtide Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to the detached single story home in a desirable Anaheim Shores Community. Secured Double entry doors lead to quiet corner lot home. Spacious living room with fireplace open to the office. Inside charming court yard is accessible from living room, office, and bedroom. Double door master bedroom features with high vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath with shower. The office can be used as 3rd bedroom. The home has additional features of awnings at the side yard, dual pane windows, laminating floors and ceramic tile. Side and back yard are good size to plant your favorite herbs and flowers to enjoy year around. Attached 2 car garage and community parking spaces near the property. HOA dues include water and trash. The community has 3 pools and spas and lake to walk and enjoy the view. Easy access to public park and 5 and 91 freeways.