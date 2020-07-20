All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:30 PM

1906 W Ebbtide Way

1906 West Ebbtide Way · No Longer Available
Location

1906 West Ebbtide Way, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the detached single story home in a desirable Anaheim Shores Community. Secured Double entry doors lead to quiet corner lot home. Spacious living room with fireplace open to the office. Inside charming court yard is accessible from living room, office, and bedroom. Double door master bedroom features with high vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath with shower. The office can be used as 3rd bedroom. The home has additional features of awnings at the side yard, dual pane windows, laminating floors and ceramic tile. Side and back yard are good size to plant your favorite herbs and flowers to enjoy year around. Attached 2 car garage and community parking spaces near the property. HOA dues include water and trash. The community has 3 pools and spas and lake to walk and enjoy the view. Easy access to public park and 5 and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 W Ebbtide Way have any available units?
1906 W Ebbtide Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 W Ebbtide Way have?
Some of 1906 W Ebbtide Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 W Ebbtide Way currently offering any rent specials?
1906 W Ebbtide Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 W Ebbtide Way pet-friendly?
No, 1906 W Ebbtide Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1906 W Ebbtide Way offer parking?
Yes, 1906 W Ebbtide Way offers parking.
Does 1906 W Ebbtide Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 W Ebbtide Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 W Ebbtide Way have a pool?
Yes, 1906 W Ebbtide Way has a pool.
Does 1906 W Ebbtide Way have accessible units?
No, 1906 W Ebbtide Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 W Ebbtide Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 W Ebbtide Way has units with dishwashers.
