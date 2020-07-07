All apartments in Anaheim
1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5

1844 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Falmouth Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful location within the private gated community of Wellington Landing. Lovely park across the street and walking distance to elementary school & shops. Well-kept, safe and small community with pool & spa. 2 car attached garage on main floor with direct access to unit. Includes washer and dryer in garage. Kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances (fridge included). Newer laminate or tile flooring throughout. Condo is vacant and available for move-in. Large living room includes fireplace and wall mounted flat screen television. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs. Large master suite with private full bathroom includes lots of closet space. Patio is large enough for a few chairs and BBQ with raised wood deck, cement walk and attractive landscaping. Conveniently located near 5 & 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 have any available units?
1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 have?
Some of 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 offers parking.
Does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 has a pool.
Does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 have accessible units?
No, 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5 has units with dishwashers.

