1844 W Falmouth Ave # 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful location within the private gated community of Wellington Landing. Lovely park across the street and walking distance to elementary school & shops. Well-kept, safe and small community with pool & spa. 2 car attached garage on main floor with direct access to unit. Includes washer and dryer in garage. Kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances (fridge included). Newer laminate or tile flooring throughout. Condo is vacant and available for move-in. Large living room includes fireplace and wall mounted flat screen television. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom downstairs. Large master suite with private full bathroom includes lots of closet space. Patio is large enough for a few chairs and BBQ with raised wood deck, cement walk and attractive landscaping. Conveniently located near 5 & 91 freeways.