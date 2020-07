Amenities

Come live in the Platinum Triangle. Large one bed/one bath at new luxury apartment community in Anaheim, with all sorts of great amenities like a 24 hour onsite gym with CrossFit studio, cardio and free weights, infinity pool & spa, clubhouses and co-working office space. Down the street from to Disneyland, Angel Stadium and Honda Center. Conveniently located near the 5, 57, 91, 22 & 55 freeways.



Ill be out by January 4th, or sooner if need be so you can move in right away.