All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1768 N Willow Wood St #41.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:46 PM

1768 N Willow Wood St #41

1768 N Willow Woods Dr · (714) 633-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. The living room is light and bright with an attached patio to BBQ and entertain. Master Bedroom has double doors and a walk-in closet. The home also has its own spacious private laundry. Attached garage with additional reserved parking space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included, without warranties. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 have any available units?
1768 N Willow Wood St #41 has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 have?
Some of 1768 N Willow Wood St #41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 currently offering any rent specials?
1768 N Willow Wood St #41 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 is pet friendly.
Does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 offer parking?
Yes, 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 does offer parking.
Does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 have a pool?
No, 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 does not have a pool.
Does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 have accessible units?
No, 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 N Willow Wood St #41 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1768 N Willow Wood St #41?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity