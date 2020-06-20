1768 N Willow Wood St #41

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. The living room is light and bright with an attached patio to BBQ and entertain. Master Bedroom has double doors and a walk-in closet. The home also has its own spacious private laundry. Attached garage with additional reserved parking space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included, without warranties. Small pets considered.