1766 N. Willow Woods #A

Clean Single Story Condo with Laundry Room and Garage - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is spread out over nearly 900 square feet on one level. The property was just updated with brand new paint and carpet. With so many windows, natural light is abundant throughout. The kitchen has shiny black granite counters accented by black cabinet pulls. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and granite vanity. Master bedroom offers large walk-in closet and dual door entrance. Separate laundry room with extra storage. New windows. Central heat and AC. One car garage plus assigned parking space. Trash included. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. Qualifying credit and income a must. No pets or smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5522403)