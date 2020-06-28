All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1766 N. Willow Woods #A
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1766 N. Willow Woods #A

1766 North Willow Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1766 North Willow Woods Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean Single Story Condo with Laundry Room and Garage - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is spread out over nearly 900 square feet on one level. The property was just updated with brand new paint and carpet. With so many windows, natural light is abundant throughout. The kitchen has shiny black granite counters accented by black cabinet pulls. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and granite vanity. Master bedroom offers large walk-in closet and dual door entrance. Separate laundry room with extra storage. New windows. Central heat and AC. One car garage plus assigned parking space. Trash included. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. Qualifying credit and income a must. No pets or smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A have any available units?
1766 N. Willow Woods #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A have?
Some of 1766 N. Willow Woods #A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1766 N. Willow Woods #A currently offering any rent specials?
1766 N. Willow Woods #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 N. Willow Woods #A pet-friendly?
No, 1766 N. Willow Woods #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A offer parking?
Yes, 1766 N. Willow Woods #A offers parking.
Does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1766 N. Willow Woods #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A have a pool?
No, 1766 N. Willow Woods #A does not have a pool.
Does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A have accessible units?
No, 1766 N. Willow Woods #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 N. Willow Woods #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1766 N. Willow Woods #A does not have units with dishwashers.

