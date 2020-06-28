All apartments in Anaheim
1746 S Angel Ct
1746 S Angel Ct

1746 South Angel Court · No Longer Available
Location

1746 South Angel Court, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See: Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhouse in Anaheim! - You must see this great 3 bed, 2.5 bath TOWNHOME in Anaheim! New paint, new flooring! Living room with fireplace. Open floor plan to the kitchen with granite countertops! Private patio off the dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs with balconies! Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! 2 car attached garage! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & freeways. Won't last long! Apply today!!

Submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5459486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 S Angel Ct have any available units?
1746 S Angel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 S Angel Ct have?
Some of 1746 S Angel Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 S Angel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1746 S Angel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 S Angel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 S Angel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1746 S Angel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1746 S Angel Ct offers parking.
Does 1746 S Angel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 S Angel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 S Angel Ct have a pool?
No, 1746 S Angel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1746 S Angel Ct have accessible units?
No, 1746 S Angel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 S Angel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 S Angel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
