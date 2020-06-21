1711 East Warrenton Avenue

Amenities
Big beautiful two story house for rent in the heart of Anaheim (cross street LaPalma & State College). - Spacious kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances - Master bedroom is huge with 2 closest (walk-in and sliding glass door closet). - All great sized bedrooms with ceiling fan - This charming house also have a central AC and heating. - Formal dining room overlooking the beautiful front yard - This house is ideal for any family roommates wanting to split the rent. - Easy freeway access to the 91 and 57. - Close to shopping center, school, Cal State Fullerton and many other. - Must have good credit scores and employment record. This is a MUST see and won't last. Showing is by appt. only with landlord. Please contact only Kristina at 562-619-5017 for more info. and viewing. House will be available June 1, 2019. House is approximately 2900 sq. ft (very spacious). Monthly rent $3799 plus deposit (same amount)
(RLNE4870397)