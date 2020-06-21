All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

1711 East Warrenton Avenue

1711 East Warrenton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 East Warrenton Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Big beautiful two story house for rent in the heart of Anaheim (cross street LaPalma & State College). - Spacious kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances - Master bedroom is huge with 2 closest (walk-in and sliding glass door closet). - All great sized bedrooms with ceiling fan - This charming house also have a central AC and heating. - Formal dining room overlooking the beautiful front yard - This house is ideal for any family roommates wanting to split the rent. - Easy freeway access to the 91 and 57. - Close to shopping center, school, Cal State Fullerton and many other. - Must have good credit scores and employment record. This is a MUST see and won't last. Showing is by appt. only with landlord. Please contact only Kristina at 562-619-5017 for more info. and viewing. House will be available June 1, 2019. House is approximately 2900 sq. ft (very spacious). Monthly rent $3799 plus deposit (same amount)

(RLNE4870397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue have any available units?
1711 East Warrenton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue have?
Some of 1711 East Warrenton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 East Warrenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 East Warrenton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 East Warrenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1711 East Warrenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1711 East Warrenton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 East Warrenton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1711 East Warrenton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 East Warrenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 East Warrenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 East Warrenton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
