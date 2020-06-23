1700 S Lewis

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous new townhouse ready for move in! Entry foyer has 1/2 bath and entrance to two car garage. Dream kitchen with quartz counters, plenty of storage space and island with breakfast bath. Entertaining is easy with this open floor plan of kitchen dining and great room all with 10 ft ceilings. Both bedrooms upstairs have own baths and master bedroom has walk in closet. Two car garage. Community pool close by. Great area for commuting right off the 5. Plenty of showing and entertainment close by! Must see to appreciate.