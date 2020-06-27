All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A

1667 S Heritage Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1667 S Heritage Cir, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,437-square-foot, 2-story condo unit on the peaceful West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim, California!

This unfurnished unit has 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 1 detached garage; 1 carport; plus 2 driveway parking.

Its homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floors with a toasty fireplace in the living room area.

The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop; a nifty bar, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its bathrooms are tidy and neat.
Installed air conditioning and electric heating serve as the units climate control.

There are a hookup washer and dryer available in the building.

Its exterior has a fenced yard---perfect for outdoor activities with the family or with friends. The HOA will take care of it.

No pets allowed.

No smoking in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas and electricity. HOA fees, trash, water, sewage, and landscaping will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Other cool amenities include free use/access to the shared swimming pool/hot tubs, playground, and Barbecue station. This property is also close to the Business Center.

Nearby parks: Lake School Park, Modjeska Park, and Palm Lane Park.

Nearby Schools:
Louis Lake Intermediate School - 0.78 miles, 6/10
Stoddard (Alexander J.) Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 5/10
Linton T. Simmons Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 5/10
Loara High School - 0.36 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
50 Long Beach Orange - 0.3 mile
37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.4 mile
35 Costa Mesa Fullerton - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A have any available units?
1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A have?
Some of 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A offers parking.
Does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A has a pool.
Does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A has units with dishwashers.
