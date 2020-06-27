1667 S Heritage Circle Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities business center carport parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,437-square-foot, 2-story condo unit on the peaceful West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim, California!



This unfurnished unit has 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 1 detached garage; 1 carport; plus 2 driveway parking.



Its homey interior has polished hardwood and tile floors with a toasty fireplace in the living room area.



The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop; a nifty bar, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its bathrooms are tidy and neat.

Installed air conditioning and electric heating serve as the units climate control.



There are a hookup washer and dryer available in the building.



Its exterior has a fenced yard---perfect for outdoor activities with the family or with friends. The HOA will take care of it.



No pets allowed.



No smoking in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas and electricity. HOA fees, trash, water, sewage, and landscaping will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Other cool amenities include free use/access to the shared swimming pool/hot tubs, playground, and Barbecue station. This property is also close to the Business Center.



Nearby parks: Lake School Park, Modjeska Park, and Palm Lane Park.



Nearby Schools:

Louis Lake Intermediate School - 0.78 miles, 6/10

Stoddard (Alexander J.) Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 5/10

Linton T. Simmons Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 5/10

Loara High School - 0.36 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

50 Long Beach Orange - 0.3 mile

37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.4 mile

35 Costa Mesa Fullerton - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5081720)