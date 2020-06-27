All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1611 S Lamar St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1611 S Lamar St

1611 S Lamar St · No Longer Available
Location

1611 S Lamar St, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Anaheim with Detached 2 car garage - Updated Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Anaheim with Detached 2 car garage

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, August 2nd! We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM. There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Single Story home
Open Floor Plan, great for entertaining
Beautiful Kitchen with Lots of storage
Granite counters, tile back-splash
Refrigerator included
Spacious living room with fireplace
Large family room
New carpeting in family room and bedrooms
Ceiling Fans
Nicely appointed bathrooms
Master bedroom W master bathroom
Large backyard
Central AC and heat
Lots of outdoor space
2 car detached garage
Inside laundry hookups
Washer & Dryer included
Gardening service included

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,995 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more details. info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5054312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

