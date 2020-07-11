1525 S Euclid Street

Amenities

new construction garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Welcome Home to Emerald Plaza, A Brand New Private & Secure Community of Homes. Emerald Model features include top of the line materials & appliances such as •Quartz counter-tops throughout •Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances •Luxury Vinyl Flooring •Soft Closing drawers & cabinets •Recess lights •Porcelain tiled showers •Tank-less water heater • Attached 2-car garage w/direct access and much more. This model also includes a bonus room that can be used as an office, nursery, playroom, etc. Some photos are from model unit.