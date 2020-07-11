All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1525 S Euclid Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1525 S Euclid Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

1525 S Euclid Street

1525 S Euclid St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1525 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

new construction
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Welcome Home to Emerald Plaza, A Brand New Private & Secure Community of Homes. Emerald Model features include top of the line materials & appliances such as •Quartz counter-tops throughout •Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances •Luxury Vinyl Flooring •Soft Closing drawers & cabinets •Recess lights •Porcelain tiled showers •Tank-less water heater • Attached 2-car garage w/direct access and much more. This model also includes a bonus room that can be used as an office, nursery, playroom, etc. Some photos are from model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 S Euclid Street have any available units?
1525 S Euclid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 S Euclid Street have?
Some of 1525 S Euclid Street's amenities include new construction, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 S Euclid Street currently offering any rent specials?
1525 S Euclid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 S Euclid Street pet-friendly?
No, 1525 S Euclid Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1525 S Euclid Street offer parking?
Yes, 1525 S Euclid Street offers parking.
Does 1525 S Euclid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 S Euclid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 S Euclid Street have a pool?
Yes, 1525 S Euclid Street has a pool.
Does 1525 S Euclid Street have accessible units?
No, 1525 S Euclid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 S Euclid Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 S Euclid Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnaheim 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles