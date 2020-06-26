1508 W. Tedmar Avenue

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home Near Disneyland - New AC Unit just installed! Spread out over nearly 1800 sq. ft. of living space this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been recently remodeled. Interior has new paint throughout. Kitchen and dining room have been upgraded with stylish vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has been fully renovated with new cabinetry, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom offers gas fireplace and built in bookcase. Bedrooms offer large closets. New carpet throughout the home. Two car attached garage with direct access and washer and dryer hook ups. Central heat. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051423)