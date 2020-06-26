All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1508 W. Tedmar Avenue

1508 W Tedmar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1508 W Tedmar Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home Near Disneyland - New AC Unit just installed! Spread out over nearly 1800 sq. ft. of living space this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been recently remodeled. Interior has new paint throughout. Kitchen and dining room have been upgraded with stylish vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has been fully renovated with new cabinetry, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom offers gas fireplace and built in bookcase. Bedrooms offer large closets. New carpet throughout the home. Two car attached garage with direct access and washer and dryer hook ups. Central heat. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5051423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue have any available units?
1508 W. Tedmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue have?
Some of 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1508 W. Tedmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 W. Tedmar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
