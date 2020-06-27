1423 E Beta Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking internet access

This STUDIO may be the coolest available rental in Anaheim! Gas, Trash, Water/Sewer, gardening all included. Pay only 1/3 electric. Internet is available. Private entry behind gates, you will enter your own private side door. The floors are covered in terrazzo tile. The room has a stone fireplace and hearth with enough room for bed, a sofa, dining table, area for your tv and even a desk! Just off this room is a private bath with walk in shower. Private laundry area includes washer and dryer. Yes, plenty of storage! This STUDIO is attached to a single family home but there is a privacy door. Room has a large picture window that looks out to the cul-de-sac on a very quiet street and neighborhood. Very serene. The parking will be on the street or feel free to park in the driveway or behind the gates. Access to the backyard during the weekends for entertaining with available times. Everything but the kitchen. This is for the person who dines out but you can do microwave, toaster oven, hotplate, crockpot, electric tea kettle! For the lover of privacy, quiet and really affordable rent? This is the place! Must see it to appreciate it! 7 min/2.5 miles to Disneyland, 8min or 3 miles to Anaheim Stadium, Close to freeways, shopping, dining, Packing House, Downtown Anaheim and Farmers Market.

No Pets - No Smoking - Single person occupancy. No Subletting -DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!!!