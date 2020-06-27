All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1423 E Beta Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1423 E Beta Place
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1423 E Beta Place

1423 East Beta Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1423 East Beta Place, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This STUDIO may be the coolest available rental in Anaheim! Gas, Trash, Water/Sewer, gardening all included. Pay only 1/3 electric. Internet is available. Private entry behind gates, you will enter your own private side door. The floors are covered in terrazzo tile. The room has a stone fireplace and hearth with enough room for bed, a sofa, dining table, area for your tv and even a desk! Just off this room is a private bath with walk in shower. Private laundry area includes washer and dryer. Yes, plenty of storage! This STUDIO is attached to a single family home but there is a privacy door. Room has a large picture window that looks out to the cul-de-sac on a very quiet street and neighborhood. Very serene. The parking will be on the street or feel free to park in the driveway or behind the gates. Access to the backyard during the weekends for entertaining with available times. Everything but the kitchen. This is for the person who dines out but you can do microwave, toaster oven, hotplate, crockpot, electric tea kettle! For the lover of privacy, quiet and really affordable rent? This is the place! Must see it to appreciate it! 7 min/2.5 miles to Disneyland, 8min or 3 miles to Anaheim Stadium, Close to freeways, shopping, dining, Packing House, Downtown Anaheim and Farmers Market.
No Pets - No Smoking - Single person occupancy. No Subletting -DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 E Beta Place have any available units?
1423 E Beta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 E Beta Place have?
Some of 1423 E Beta Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 E Beta Place currently offering any rent specials?
1423 E Beta Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 E Beta Place pet-friendly?
No, 1423 E Beta Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1423 E Beta Place offer parking?
Yes, 1423 E Beta Place offers parking.
Does 1423 E Beta Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 E Beta Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 E Beta Place have a pool?
No, 1423 E Beta Place does not have a pool.
Does 1423 E Beta Place have accessible units?
No, 1423 E Beta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 E Beta Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 E Beta Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles