135 S Jeanine Way

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Single family four bedroom, three bathroom, pool home is now available in a centrally located Anaheim neighborhood. Could be 6 bedrooms but 2 bedrooms do not have closets. 3 full bathrooms including one full bath located downstairs. Two car attached garage with direct access to home. Large laundry room located off of garage, includes washer and dryer, and offers access to side of home. Double door entry welcomes you to the step down living room wth wood laminate flooring. Formal dining room with sliding door access to rear yard. Galley kitchen includes refrigerator and offers new range/oven and bright window with view of backyard pool. Family room with recessed lighting, cozy fireplace and sliding door access to rear yard. Refreshing in-ground pool and spa located in back yard along with orange and grapefruit trees, and convenient outdoor shower. All bedrooms located upstairs with wood laminate flooring throughout all rooms. Dual sink vanity in the upstairs guest bathroom. Master bedroom wth may windows and private master bathroom with dual sink vanity. Original floor plan bonus room has been separated into two bedrooms.