Anaheim, CA
135 S Jeanine Way
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

135 S Jeanine Way

135 South Jeanine Way · No Longer Available
Location

135 South Jeanine Way, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single family four bedroom, three bathroom, pool home is now available in a centrally located Anaheim neighborhood. Could be 6 bedrooms but 2 bedrooms do not have closets. 3 full bathrooms including one full bath located downstairs. Two car attached garage with direct access to home. Large laundry room located off of garage, includes washer and dryer, and offers access to side of home. Double door entry welcomes you to the step down living room wth wood laminate flooring. Formal dining room with sliding door access to rear yard. Galley kitchen includes refrigerator and offers new range/oven and bright window with view of backyard pool. Family room with recessed lighting, cozy fireplace and sliding door access to rear yard. Refreshing in-ground pool and spa located in back yard along with orange and grapefruit trees, and convenient outdoor shower. All bedrooms located upstairs with wood laminate flooring throughout all rooms. Dual sink vanity in the upstairs guest bathroom. Master bedroom wth may windows and private master bathroom with dual sink vanity. Original floor plan bonus room has been separated into two bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 S Jeanine Way have any available units?
135 S Jeanine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 S Jeanine Way have?
Some of 135 S Jeanine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 S Jeanine Way currently offering any rent specials?
135 S Jeanine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 S Jeanine Way pet-friendly?
No, 135 S Jeanine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 135 S Jeanine Way offer parking?
Yes, 135 S Jeanine Way offers parking.
Does 135 S Jeanine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 S Jeanine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 S Jeanine Way have a pool?
Yes, 135 S Jeanine Way has a pool.
Does 135 S Jeanine Way have accessible units?
No, 135 S Jeanine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 135 S Jeanine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 S Jeanine Way does not have units with dishwashers.

