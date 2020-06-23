All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1312 W Romneya Dr

1312 West Romneya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1312 West Romneya Drive, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home with 2 car garage in Anaheim - Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home with 2 car garage in Anaheim

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY JANUARY 20th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 2:30PM to 3:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathrooms
2 car detached garage
Long Driveway for extra off street parking
Large Back Yard
All new interior paint
Wood flooring in common areas
New Stove
Utility room with Laundry Hookups
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Close to 5 and 91 Freeways

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,350 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4510878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 W Romneya Dr have any available units?
1312 W Romneya Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 W Romneya Dr have?
Some of 1312 W Romneya Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 W Romneya Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1312 W Romneya Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 W Romneya Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 W Romneya Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1312 W Romneya Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1312 W Romneya Dr does offer parking.
Does 1312 W Romneya Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 W Romneya Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 W Romneya Dr have a pool?
No, 1312 W Romneya Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1312 W Romneya Dr have accessible units?
No, 1312 W Romneya Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 W Romneya Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 W Romneya Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
