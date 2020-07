Amenities

1/2 off first month's rent. Beautiful 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhome with a 3 car garage! Corner unit, pool view, bright and cozy home with fireplace. Plenty of storage space with a rare 3 car attached garage! Small, safe residential community near Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm. Upgraded kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and brand new carpet in both bedrooms.