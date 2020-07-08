All apartments in Anaheim
1208 S. Palm St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1208 S. Palm St

1208 South Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1208 South Palm Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
Disneyland

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Anaheim - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com *Fantastic, upgraded home on a large lot. If you are looking for the best, look no further! This home has all the room you can ask for! 1717 sq ft includes a huge family / dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The house has just been upgraded - new tile floors, new kitchen and new bathrooms. The kitchen has tile floors and is huge with loads of cabinetry! The master bedroom is very spacious with it's own private bathroom. The main bathroom has a separate shower. 1 Car oversized garage. Sprinklers front and back. Freshly painted and ready for move in!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4056756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 S. Palm St have any available units?
1208 S. Palm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1208 S. Palm St currently offering any rent specials?
1208 S. Palm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 S. Palm St pet-friendly?
No, 1208 S. Palm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1208 S. Palm St offer parking?
Yes, 1208 S. Palm St offers parking.
Does 1208 S. Palm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 S. Palm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 S. Palm St have a pool?
No, 1208 S. Palm St does not have a pool.
Does 1208 S. Palm St have accessible units?
No, 1208 S. Palm St does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 S. Palm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 S. Palm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 S. Palm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 S. Palm St does not have units with air conditioning.

