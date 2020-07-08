1208 S. Palm St

Amenities

Anaheim - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com *Fantastic, upgraded home on a large lot. If you are looking for the best, look no further! This home has all the room you can ask for! 1717 sq ft includes a huge family / dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The house has just been upgraded - new tile floors, new kitchen and new bathrooms. The kitchen has tile floors and is huge with loads of cabinetry! The master bedroom is very spacious with it's own private bathroom. The main bathroom has a separate shower. 1 Car oversized garage. Sprinklers front and back. Freshly painted and ready for move in!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4056756)