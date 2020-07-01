1199 N Voyager Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Detached Single Family Home (PUD) is available in Anaheim Shore Community. This beautiful Home features 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths plus Den (Use as 3rd Bedroom) along with Permitted Office on a 4,900 sq.ft. corner Lot. Additional features include Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Vaulted ceiling, upgraded dual pane windows, recess lighting, laminate floor in entire living space, upgraded kitchen, fireplace in the living room and designer paint & fixtures as well as newer roll up garage door. HOA pays water, 24hr patrol, 3 pools & 5 acre lake. There are so much more and you will fall in love with this home a moment you walk in!