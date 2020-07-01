1199 N Voyager Lane

Amenities
Absolutely Gorgeous Detached Single Family Home (PUD) is available in Anaheim Shore Community. This beautiful Home features 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths plus Den (Use as 3rd Bedroom) along with Permitted Office on a 4,900 sq.ft. corner Lot. Additional features include Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Vaulted ceiling, upgraded dual pane windows, recess lighting, laminate floor in entire living space, upgraded kitchen, fireplace in the living room and designer paint & fixtures as well as newer roll up garage door. HOA pays water, 24hr patrol, 3 pools & 5 acre lake. There are so much more and you will fall in love with this home a moment you walk in!