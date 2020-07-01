All apartments in Anaheim
1199 N Voyager Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

1199 N Voyager Lane

1199 North Voyager Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1199 North Voyager Lane, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Detached Single Family Home (PUD) is available in Anaheim Shore Community. This beautiful Home features 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths plus Den (Use as 3rd Bedroom) along with Permitted Office on a 4,900 sq.ft. corner Lot. Additional features include Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Vaulted ceiling, upgraded dual pane windows, recess lighting, laminate floor in entire living space, upgraded kitchen, fireplace in the living room and designer paint & fixtures as well as newer roll up garage door. HOA pays water, 24hr patrol, 3 pools & 5 acre lake. There are so much more and you will fall in love with this home a moment you walk in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 N Voyager Lane have any available units?
1199 N Voyager Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 N Voyager Lane have?
Some of 1199 N Voyager Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 N Voyager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1199 N Voyager Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 N Voyager Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1199 N Voyager Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1199 N Voyager Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1199 N Voyager Lane offers parking.
Does 1199 N Voyager Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 N Voyager Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 N Voyager Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1199 N Voyager Lane has a pool.
Does 1199 N Voyager Lane have accessible units?
No, 1199 N Voyager Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 N Voyager Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 N Voyager Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
