1130 S POSITANO Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom END UNIT in the popular Monaco complex. Enjoy the resort style living with pool, spas, BBQs, gym, tennis and clubhouse. Ground floor entry leads up to Main floor living space includes Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast counter, cathedral ceilings, along balcony access. The open floor plan has Living room with fireplace, niches, and adjacent Dining room. Master suite includes walk in closet, dual sink vanity with beautiful marble counters. 2nd bedroom and bathroom are also on the same level. Upstairs is the private 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet great for guests, teens, or office. Oversized 2 car attached garage room for 2 cars and storage with direct access to the condo. Private end unit, no one above or below. Views of greenbelts, trees, and distant lights. This complex has the best amenities out of all the Condos in Anaheim Hills.