All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like
1130 S POSITANO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1130 S POSITANO Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

1130 S POSITANO Avenue

1130 South Positano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1130 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom END UNIT in the popular Monaco complex. Enjoy the resort style living with pool, spas, BBQs, gym, tennis and clubhouse. Ground floor entry leads up to Main floor living space includes Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast counter, cathedral ceilings, along balcony access. The open floor plan has Living room with fireplace, niches, and adjacent Dining room. Master suite includes walk in closet, dual sink vanity with beautiful marble counters. 2nd bedroom and bathroom are also on the same level. Upstairs is the private 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet great for guests, teens, or office. Oversized 2 car attached garage room for 2 cars and storage with direct access to the condo. Private end unit, no one above or below. Views of greenbelts, trees, and distant lights. This complex has the best amenities out of all the Condos in Anaheim Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue have any available units?
1130 S POSITANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue have?
Some of 1130 S POSITANO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 S POSITANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1130 S POSITANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 S POSITANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1130 S POSITANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1130 S POSITANO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 S POSITANO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1130 S POSITANO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1130 S POSITANO Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1130 S POSITANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 S POSITANO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 BedroomsAnaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with PoolAnaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe ColonyAnaheim HillsSoutheast AnaheimNortheast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles