1069 S Positano

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Monaco UPGRADED 2 Bedroom plus 2.5 Bath. Upgrades includes gorgeous Walnut Hard Wood Floors, Travertine Tile Kitchen Counters, Recessed Lighting, Neutral Paint plus Upgraded Bathrooms. Other desirable features are a Refrigerator, which is included in this Lease, a Dishwasher, gas Stove & Microwave. Living room has a gas Fireplace & niche area with shelves for DVR, Disc Player, etc. Dining room has a Ceiling Fan & overlooks covered Patio w/room for BBQ, Table & Chairs. Separate Inside Laundry Room includes a Washer, Dryer & storage Cabinets. Master Bedroom has Ceiling Fan, large Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub with a Shower. Upgraded Cabinets & Double Sink Granite Vanity, Newer Sink & Faucet. Secondary Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet & its own Full Bathroom which is Upgraded with a Granite Vanity & Cabinets. Attached 2 Car Tandem Garage with Storage Cabinets & Shelving, Finished Floors & plenty of room for 2 cars. The popular Monaco Complex features an Extra Large Resort Style Pool Area, BBQ's, Weight/Work-Out Room, 3 Spas located throughout Monaco, Tennis Courts. Easy walking distance to Canyon Rim Elementary School and the Park. Conveniently located close by Shopping, Restaurants, Library, Savi Ranch Shopping, the 91 Freeway & 241 Toll Road.