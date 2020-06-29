All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1069 S Positano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1069 S Positano
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

1069 S Positano

1069 South Positano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1069 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Monaco UPGRADED 2 Bedroom plus 2.5 Bath. Upgrades includes gorgeous Walnut Hard Wood Floors, Travertine Tile Kitchen Counters, Recessed Lighting, Neutral Paint plus Upgraded Bathrooms. Other desirable features are a Refrigerator, which is included in this Lease, a Dishwasher, gas Stove & Microwave. Living room has a gas Fireplace & niche area with shelves for DVR, Disc Player, etc. Dining room has a Ceiling Fan & overlooks covered Patio w/room for BBQ, Table & Chairs. Separate Inside Laundry Room includes a Washer, Dryer & storage Cabinets. Master Bedroom has Ceiling Fan, large Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub with a Shower. Upgraded Cabinets & Double Sink Granite Vanity, Newer Sink & Faucet. Secondary Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet & its own Full Bathroom which is Upgraded with a Granite Vanity & Cabinets. Attached 2 Car Tandem Garage with Storage Cabinets & Shelving, Finished Floors & plenty of room for 2 cars. The popular Monaco Complex features an Extra Large Resort Style Pool Area, BBQ's, Weight/Work-Out Room, 3 Spas located throughout Monaco, Tennis Courts. Easy walking distance to Canyon Rim Elementary School and the Park. Conveniently located close by Shopping, Restaurants, Library, Savi Ranch Shopping, the 91 Freeway & 241 Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 S Positano have any available units?
1069 S Positano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1069 S Positano have?
Some of 1069 S Positano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 S Positano currently offering any rent specials?
1069 S Positano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 S Positano pet-friendly?
No, 1069 S Positano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1069 S Positano offer parking?
Yes, 1069 S Positano offers parking.
Does 1069 S Positano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1069 S Positano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 S Positano have a pool?
Yes, 1069 S Positano has a pool.
Does 1069 S Positano have accessible units?
No, 1069 S Positano does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 S Positano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 S Positano has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles