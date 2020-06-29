All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:11 AM

1065 S Positano Avenue

1065 South Positano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1065 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tucked amongst shady trees and down a meandering path, you will discover this neat and tidy one-bedroom condo situated in the desirable Monaco community. Entering on the lower level, you have direct access to your two-car tandem garage, offering plentiful storage and a complete laundry set up as washer and dryer are included. Upstairs is the inviting living room with warming fireplace, generous dining area and efficient kitchen. Kitchen is outfitted with 4-burner gas range, microwave, refrigerator, white cabinetry, tile counters, plentiful countertops, creating a light and bright setting. A pretty powder bath is on this level. The generous slider leads to the very private patio boasting relaxing hills views, perfect for grilling or entertaining a small group of friends. Upstairs leads to the spacious master bedroom, a full bath with dual vanities, and spacious walk-in closet. A wall of windows brings the sunshine in, and a peek-a-boo hill view is enjoyed from here. Sleek wood-look laminate flooring, soothing neutral wall tones, handsome plantation shutters and impeccable condition complete the perfect package. Monaco amenities include a super-oversized lagoon-style pool, three spas, built-in BBQ's are available with plentiful deck seating. Small clubhouse is available for resident's use, and the convenient gym will keep you fit. Desirably situated in Anaheim Hills near shopping, favorite restaurants, and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 S Positano Avenue have any available units?
1065 S Positano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 S Positano Avenue have?
Some of 1065 S Positano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 S Positano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1065 S Positano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 S Positano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1065 S Positano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1065 S Positano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1065 S Positano Avenue offers parking.
Does 1065 S Positano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 S Positano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 S Positano Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1065 S Positano Avenue has a pool.
Does 1065 S Positano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1065 S Positano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 S Positano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 S Positano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
