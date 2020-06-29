1065 S Positano Avenue

Amenities

Tucked amongst shady trees and down a meandering path, you will discover this neat and tidy one-bedroom condo situated in the desirable Monaco community. Entering on the lower level, you have direct access to your two-car tandem garage, offering plentiful storage and a complete laundry set up as washer and dryer are included. Upstairs is the inviting living room with warming fireplace, generous dining area and efficient kitchen. Kitchen is outfitted with 4-burner gas range, microwave, refrigerator, white cabinetry, tile counters, plentiful countertops, creating a light and bright setting. A pretty powder bath is on this level. The generous slider leads to the very private patio boasting relaxing hills views, perfect for grilling or entertaining a small group of friends. Upstairs leads to the spacious master bedroom, a full bath with dual vanities, and spacious walk-in closet. A wall of windows brings the sunshine in, and a peek-a-boo hill view is enjoyed from here. Sleek wood-look laminate flooring, soothing neutral wall tones, handsome plantation shutters and impeccable condition complete the perfect package. Monaco amenities include a super-oversized lagoon-style pool, three spas, built-in BBQ's are available with plentiful deck seating. Small clubhouse is available for resident's use, and the convenient gym will keep you fit. Desirably situated in Anaheim Hills near shopping, favorite restaurants, and easy freeway access.