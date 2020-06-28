1058 S Dewcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome to this wonderful end unit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome located in a highly desirable gated community of Viewpointe in Anaheim Hills. Upon entering this home you will be welcomed into the open living space and cozy fireplace on one level with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Continue out the living room to the private balcony and scenic views. Convenient indoor laundry, one car garage, and nearby guest parking. This resort style community includes a pool and a spa, along with hiking trails that lead to Irvine Regional Park. All within a short walking distance to award winning schools, parks, shopping, golf course, and restaurants.