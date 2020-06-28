All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
1058 S Dewcrest Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:31 AM

1058 S Dewcrest Drive

1058 South Dewcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1058 South Dewcrest Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to this wonderful end unit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome located in a highly desirable gated community of Viewpointe in Anaheim Hills. Upon entering this home you will be welcomed into the open living space and cozy fireplace on one level with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Continue out the living room to the private balcony and scenic views. Convenient indoor laundry, one car garage, and nearby guest parking. This resort style community includes a pool and a spa, along with hiking trails that lead to Irvine Regional Park. All within a short walking distance to award winning schools, parks, shopping, golf course, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive have any available units?
1058 S Dewcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive have?
Some of 1058 S Dewcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 S Dewcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1058 S Dewcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 S Dewcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1058 S Dewcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1058 S Dewcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 S Dewcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1058 S Dewcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1058 S Dewcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 S Dewcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 S Dewcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

