Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue

1034 S Saint Tropez Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1034 S Saint Tropez Ave, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated and well kept condo in the resort-like community of Monaco! An abundance of natural light and vaulted cathedral ceilings make the open floor plan feel spacious yet cozy. The updated kitchen overlooks the island to the dining area and living room which boasts a fireplace and entertainment area. Down the hall you will find two large bedroom and bathrooms, including a large master suite that has a dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Downstairs, a clean two-car garage with private laundry area. The association includes amazing and clean tennis courts, spas, pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue have any available units?
1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue have?
Some of 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue offers parking.
Does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue has a pool.
Does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue has units with dishwashers.
