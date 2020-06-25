1034 S Saint Tropez Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated and well kept condo in the resort-like community of Monaco! An abundance of natural light and vaulted cathedral ceilings make the open floor plan feel spacious yet cozy. The updated kitchen overlooks the island to the dining area and living room which boasts a fireplace and entertainment area. Down the hall you will find two large bedroom and bathrooms, including a large master suite that has a dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Downstairs, a clean two-car garage with private laundry area. The association includes amazing and clean tennis courts, spas, pool and gym.