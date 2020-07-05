1012 S Tivoli Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

This highly upgraded 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium is situated in the exclusive private gated community of Summit Renaissance. This 2-bedroom floor plan with nobody above or below has a living room, kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor. Two master suites upstairs with two full bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, backsplashes, and new appliances. Large neutral tile flooring on the first floor and new carpet on the stairway and in bedrooms. 2-car side by side garage on the ground floor with direct access. The private patio is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beauty of Anaheim Hills. Community amenities include a heated pool, spa, and fitness center. Water and trash included. The property is located close to top-ranked schools, shopping, equestrian trails, parks, golf courses, and the 91 & 241 toll road. Live the good life in Anaheim Hills!