Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1012 S Tivoli Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

1012 S Tivoli Court

1012 South Tivoli Court · No Longer Available
Location

1012 South Tivoli Court, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This highly upgraded 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium is situated in the exclusive private gated community of Summit Renaissance. This 2-bedroom floor plan with nobody above or below has a living room, kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor. Two master suites upstairs with two full bathrooms.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, backsplashes, and new appliances. Large neutral tile flooring on the first floor and new carpet on the stairway and in bedrooms. 2-car side by side garage on the ground floor with direct access. The private patio is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beauty of Anaheim Hills. Community amenities include a heated pool, spa, and fitness center. Water and trash included. The property is located close to top-ranked schools, shopping, equestrian trails, parks, golf courses, and the 91 & 241 toll road. Live the good life in Anaheim Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 S Tivoli Court have any available units?
1012 S Tivoli Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 S Tivoli Court have?
Some of 1012 S Tivoli Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 S Tivoli Court currently offering any rent specials?
1012 S Tivoli Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 S Tivoli Court pet-friendly?
No, 1012 S Tivoli Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1012 S Tivoli Court offer parking?
Yes, 1012 S Tivoli Court offers parking.
Does 1012 S Tivoli Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 S Tivoli Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 S Tivoli Court have a pool?
Yes, 1012 S Tivoli Court has a pool.
Does 1012 S Tivoli Court have accessible units?
No, 1012 S Tivoli Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 S Tivoli Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 S Tivoli Court does not have units with dishwashers.

