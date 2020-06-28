54 Tamarac Place

Amenities

Beautiful end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, one downstairs, 3 baths and an open floor plan. This light & bright home shows beautifully and offers neutral tan carpet, gorgeous taupe tile downstairs, vaulted ceilings, custom fireplace, upgraded lighting and warm paint colors. Large open kitchen with granite, refrigerator, wine fridge, dishwasher, trash compactor, lighted pot rack and plenty of storage. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, dual-sinks and a Roman tub in the bath. The secondary bedroom has a private, full bath and both upstairs bedrooms have custom closets. Enclosed patio and spacious two-car garage. Located in the desirable Windflower (gated) community with sparkling pool & spa, barbeque area, tot lot, plenty of open space and tree-lined paths. Ideally located across from the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping, theatre, restaurants and more! Close proximity to the 73 Toll Road.