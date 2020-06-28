All apartments in Aliso Viejo
54 Tamarac Place
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

54 Tamarac Place

54 Tamarac Place · No Longer Available
Location

54 Tamarac Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, one downstairs, 3 baths and an open floor plan. This light & bright home shows beautifully and offers neutral tan carpet, gorgeous taupe tile downstairs, vaulted ceilings, custom fireplace, upgraded lighting and warm paint colors. Large open kitchen with granite, refrigerator, wine fridge, dishwasher, trash compactor, lighted pot rack and plenty of storage. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, dual-sinks and a Roman tub in the bath. The secondary bedroom has a private, full bath and both upstairs bedrooms have custom closets. Enclosed patio and spacious two-car garage. Located in the desirable Windflower (gated) community with sparkling pool & spa, barbeque area, tot lot, plenty of open space and tree-lined paths. Ideally located across from the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping, theatre, restaurants and more! Close proximity to the 73 Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Tamarac Place have any available units?
54 Tamarac Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 54 Tamarac Place have?
Some of 54 Tamarac Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Tamarac Place currently offering any rent specials?
54 Tamarac Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Tamarac Place pet-friendly?
No, 54 Tamarac Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 54 Tamarac Place offer parking?
Yes, 54 Tamarac Place offers parking.
Does 54 Tamarac Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Tamarac Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Tamarac Place have a pool?
Yes, 54 Tamarac Place has a pool.
Does 54 Tamarac Place have accessible units?
No, 54 Tamarac Place does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Tamarac Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Tamarac Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Tamarac Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Tamarac Place does not have units with air conditioning.
