Come and see this beautiful 3 bedrooms plus one bonus room 2.5 bathrooms toswnhome at the desired gated cummunity in Windsong Track in Aliso Viejo!!!! Just next to the community pool, this townhome include tile flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, upstairs master bedroom with walk-¬in closet & pool view from the master bedroom Balcony. 2 Car Garage attached . Huge upstairs bonus room/loft with cozy fireplace , living area perfect for an office ,TV Room or kids area. This town home is located steps from the community pool. Windsong offers resort style amenities like pools & spa. Just few min. from Aliso Viejo town center shopping plaza !