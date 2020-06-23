178 Matisse Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

For personal showing please contact Kelly Lappin 714-313-1818 Pride of Ownership townhouse with cathedral ceilings and fireplace in bright and airy living room with slider to back patio. . Formal dining off Kitchen. Newly upgraded kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, new appliances, new sink and fixtures looking out to front walkway and porch, Lots of storage

and ample linen closets. There is a half bath downstairs for guest. Upstairs offers a large master with on suite bath.dressing area and walk in closet. Second bedroom is also good size. Second bath has shower over tub. Direct access from 2 car garage with laundry facilities. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. This unit is located close to the pool and gym for easy access to summer fun in beautiful Provence d'Aliso Gated community. Available now.