All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 738 N Atlantic Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
738 N Atlantic Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

738 N Atlantic Boulevard

738 N Atlantic Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

738 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please text 6267058409 Jolyn for alarm code, lock box will be on 12/04 after 2pm. No Pets or Small Breed only. Thank you all for showing...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard have any available units?
738 N Atlantic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 738 N Atlantic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
738 N Atlantic Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 N Atlantic Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard offer parking?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 N Atlantic Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 N Atlantic Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles