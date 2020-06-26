All apartments in Alhambra
301 S Chapel Avenue
301 S Chapel Avenue

301 South Chapel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 South Chapel Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodel laminate flooring & interior & exterior new paint. Newer bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S Chapel Avenue have any available units?
301 S Chapel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 301 S Chapel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Chapel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Chapel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 S Chapel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 301 S Chapel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 S Chapel Avenue offers parking.
Does 301 S Chapel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Chapel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Chapel Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 S Chapel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 S Chapel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 S Chapel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Chapel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S Chapel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 S Chapel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 S Chapel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
