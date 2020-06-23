All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 247 E Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
247 E Main St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 E Main St

247 E Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

247 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Alhambra Office / Studio Space - Property Id: 89881

Office / studio space for lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89881
Property Id 89881

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4564803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 E Main St have any available units?
247 E Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 247 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
247 E Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 247 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 247 E Main St offer parking?
No, 247 E Main St does not offer parking.
Does 247 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 E Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 E Main St have a pool?
No, 247 E Main St does not have a pool.
Does 247 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 247 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 E Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 E Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles