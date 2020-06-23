All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 1109 S Marguerita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1109 S Marguerita Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 S Marguerita Avenue

1109 S Marguerita Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1109 S Marguerita Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have any available units?
1109 S Marguerita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 1109 S Marguerita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S Marguerita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S Marguerita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue offer parking?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles