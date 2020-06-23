Rent Calculator
1109 S Marguerita Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1109 S Marguerita Avenue
1109 S Marguerita Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Alhambra
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
1109 S Marguerita Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have any available units?
1109 S Marguerita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alhambra, CA
.
Is 1109 S Marguerita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S Marguerita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S Marguerita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alhambra
.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue offer parking?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 S Marguerita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 S Marguerita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
