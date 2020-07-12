All apartments in Tempe
Villas on Apache
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:00 AM

Villas on Apache

1111 E Apache Blvd · (480) 771-2284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas on Apache.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Live like you mean it at Villas on Apache, the best in Tempe student living! At Villas on Apache you will have the privacy and lifestyle you deserve in an off campus student community that is built specifically with you, the college student, in mind.\n\n \nTake advantage of our convenient location and unmatched amenitieseverything you want and need in one place makes Villas on Apache the best in college apartments! Villas on Apache is within close proximity to Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, is on the Tempe bus route, and is within walking distance of the light rail. You will also enjoy our amenities including a fitness center, computer center, resort-style pool with a private sun deck, and much more.\n\n \nVillas on Apache also offers fully furnished student apartments in a variety of floor plans to choose from, individual liability leases, and cable and internet are included.\n\n \nOur professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and arranging both social and educational activities to help you meet other residents and enjoy your college experience. There is no reason to look elsewhere, apply today and reserve your space at Tempes most exclusive student housing community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: $25/month, Covered lot: $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas on Apache have any available units?
Villas on Apache has a unit available for $1,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas on Apache have?
Some of Villas on Apache's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas on Apache currently offering any rent specials?
Villas on Apache is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas on Apache pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas on Apache is pet friendly.
Does Villas on Apache offer parking?
Yes, Villas on Apache offers parking.
Does Villas on Apache have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas on Apache does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas on Apache have a pool?
Yes, Villas on Apache has a pool.
Does Villas on Apache have accessible units?
Yes, Villas on Apache has accessible units.
Does Villas on Apache have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas on Apache has units with dishwashers.
