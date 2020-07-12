Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse courtyard game room hot tub internet access volleyball court

Live like you mean it at Villas on Apache, the best in Tempe student living! At Villas on Apache you will have the privacy and lifestyle you deserve in an off campus student community that is built specifically with you, the college student, in mind.





Take advantage of our convenient location and unmatched amenitieseverything you want and need in one place makes Villas on Apache the best in college apartments! Villas on Apache is within close proximity to Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, is on the Tempe bus route, and is within walking distance of the light rail. You will also enjoy our amenities including a fitness center, computer center, resort-style pool with a private sun deck, and much more.





Villas on Apache also offers fully furnished student apartments in a variety of floor plans to choose from, individual liability leases, and cable and internet are included.





Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and arranging both social and educational activities to help you meet other residents and enjoy your college experience. There is no reason to look elsewhere, apply today and reserve your space at Tempes most exclusive student housing community!