Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Tides on Lemon

1224 East Lemon Street · (734) 562-6218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1224 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1224 E Lemon St. - 140 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1224 E Lemon St. - 152 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1224 E Lemon St. - 118 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides on Lemon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tides on Lemon have any available units?
Tides on Lemon has 3 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Tides on Lemon have?
Some of Tides on Lemon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tides on Lemon currently offering any rent specials?
Tides on Lemon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides on Lemon pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides on Lemon is pet friendly.
Does Tides on Lemon offer parking?
Yes, Tides on Lemon offers parking.
Does Tides on Lemon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tides on Lemon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides on Lemon have a pool?
Yes, Tides on Lemon has a pool.
Does Tides on Lemon have accessible units?
No, Tides on Lemon does not have accessible units.
Does Tides on Lemon have units with dishwashers?
No, Tides on Lemon does not have units with dishwashers.

