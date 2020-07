Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly carport courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving

Experience the finest suburb in the Phoenix metropolitan area at Riverside. Our luxury apartments are located in the heart of Tempe and feature floor plans ranging from studio size to two bedrooms. Amenities at our luxury Tempe apartments include a fitness center, two pools and much more. We're perfectly situated close to several outdoor, dining and entertainment options as well. Floor plans at Riverside are sized with efficiency and comfort in mind, starting with our studio layout and ending with our two-bedroom apartment option. Choose features you want, like bigger closets or bathrooms and we'll do our best to accommodate you. Floor plans at our luxury apartments for rent in Tempe feature wood-style flooring, updated appliances and fixtures, modern cabinetry, open layouts and plenty of other features. Amenities start with our two sparkling, resort-style pools, which have a BBQ grill and picnic area close by. Relax and unwind with friends after you exercise in our ...