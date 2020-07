Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage e-payments guest parking hot tub

La Cresenta is in the heart of Tempe, within walking distance of ASU & Light Rail. You are only minutes away from dining, entertainment, shopping and movies. At home, enjoy the sparkling pools, bbq/picnic areas, and lush park like courtyards. Other amenities include newly renovated club house, study area, large children’s play ground, and spacious laundry rooms.



Apartment rent includes electricity, gas, and water. Interiors feature full size appliance packages, spacious closets, ceiling fans, and high speed internet access. The community is professionally managed by Kennedy Wilson who provide 24 hour emergency maintenance.