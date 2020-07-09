945 S ACORN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Located in the well maintained community of Oaks II, includes a nice pool and open grassy areas and easy access to nearby freeways. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with sliding glass door from living room to private, backyard patio! **Property Management and Listing Agent Closed July 3rd in observance of Independence Day, Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you. Applications will be processed on the next business day of receipt, and can take up to 72 hours or more.**