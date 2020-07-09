All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 945 S ACORN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
945 S ACORN Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

945 S ACORN Avenue

945 South Acorn Avenue · (602) 943-7252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

945 South Acorn Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Located in the well maintained community of Oaks II, includes a nice pool and open grassy areas and easy access to nearby freeways. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with sliding glass door from living room to private, backyard patio! **Property Management and Listing Agent Closed July 3rd in observance of Independence Day, Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you. Applications will be processed on the next business day of receipt, and can take up to 72 hours or more.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 S ACORN Avenue have any available units?
945 S ACORN Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 S ACORN Avenue have?
Some of 945 S ACORN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 S ACORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 S ACORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 S ACORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 945 S ACORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 945 S ACORN Avenue offer parking?
No, 945 S ACORN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 945 S ACORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 S ACORN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 S ACORN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 945 S ACORN Avenue has a pool.
Does 945 S ACORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 S ACORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 S ACORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 S ACORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 945 S ACORN Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity