945 E PLAYA DEL NORTE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Fully Furnished Rental for May, June & July In the Heart Of Tempe Town Lake. Walk Or Bike To Dining, Shopping, Boating, ASU Campus & Sport Events. SKY Harbor Airport & 202 Freeway Just Minutes Away. Great Spot For ASU Students, Business Professionals W New Restaurants & Retail Services Being Added West Of Rural. Gated Security Access To Building Is Handled With A Touch Pass Card Or Fab. 2005 Unit Has 2 Locks At Front Door. Security Desk Person At Front Entrance Helps Control Access To Building. 2 Underground Parking . Workout Room, Heated Pool & Heated Spa. Trash, Water, Gas Included. Unit Is Located In NE Part Of Complex.