Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport pool

Great TEMPE Home features 4Bd/2Ba A beautiful Pebble Sheen FENCED POOL, with pool service included. Newer tile flooring, 2 tone paint throughout, fireplace in family room, spacious Living Room, 2 car carport, close to Freeways, shopping, and transportation. This is a true must see to appreciate. Call for pets! **Per City of Tempe Ordinance & Statutes no more than 3 unrelated adults may live in the home. ***