Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 W. 19th St

921 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 West 19th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home In Downtown Tempe! - This home is conveniently located in downtown Tempe! It offers easy freeway and light rail access as well as plenty of restaurants and entertainment! The open floor plans connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The master bedroom also features a Jack and Jill style bathroom! The exterior offers a nice backyard with a large covered patio and a new brick wall along the alley!

Security Deposit $1050.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE3590969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 W. 19th St have any available units?
921 W. 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 921 W. 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
921 W. 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 W. 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 W. 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 921 W. 19th St offer parking?
No, 921 W. 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 921 W. 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 W. 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 W. 19th St have a pool?
No, 921 W. 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 921 W. 19th St have accessible units?
No, 921 W. 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 W. 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 W. 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 W. 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 W. 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
