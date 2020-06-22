921 W. 19th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Home In Downtown Tempe! - This home is conveniently located in downtown Tempe! It offers easy freeway and light rail access as well as plenty of restaurants and entertainment! The open floor plans connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The master bedroom also features a Jack and Jill style bathroom! The exterior offers a nice backyard with a large covered patio and a new brick wall along the alley!



Security Deposit $1050.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



(RLNE3590969)