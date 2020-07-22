917 W Julie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TEMPE HOME - Don't miss your chance to see this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home!

Enter this home and find a great split floor plan and comfortable living! This home's interior features ceiling fans, a neutral color palette, and carpet flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen comes complete with all black appliances you will need and a breakfast bar! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a standalone shower. Great size yard and a covered patio, This home is conveniently located near many restaurants, shopping locations, and the loop 101, 202, AZ State Route 87, and State Route 60 freeways! Contact us to see this home today!



Fees:

Application fee - $35

Rent $1550

Security deposit (refundable) - $1,250.00

3% Rental Tax and 12.50 Insurance



For more information please call or text (480) 750 -2450 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com



