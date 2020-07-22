All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

917 W Julie Dr

917 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 West Julie Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TEMPE HOME - Don't miss your chance to see this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home!
Enter this home and find a great split floor plan and comfortable living! This home's interior features ceiling fans, a neutral color palette, and carpet flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen comes complete with all black appliances you will need and a breakfast bar! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a standalone shower. Great size yard and a covered patio, This home is conveniently located near many restaurants, shopping locations, and the loop 101, 202, AZ State Route 87, and State Route 60 freeways! Contact us to see this home today!

Fees:
Application fee - $35
Rent $1550
Security deposit (refundable) - $1,250.00
3% Rental Tax and 12.50 Insurance

For more information please call or text (480) 750 -2450 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com

(RLNE4403108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W Julie Dr have any available units?
917 W Julie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 W Julie Dr have?
Some of 917 W Julie Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 W Julie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
917 W Julie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W Julie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 917 W Julie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 917 W Julie Dr offer parking?
No, 917 W Julie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 917 W Julie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W Julie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W Julie Dr have a pool?
No, 917 W Julie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 917 W Julie Dr have accessible units?
No, 917 W Julie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W Julie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 W Julie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
