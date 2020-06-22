908 S Casitas Dr Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT 2 bedroom Townhouse on McClintock & University * BIG Great room that opens up to a private covered patio * Dining area with pass thru window to Kitchen * Kitchen is LITE & BRIGHT with newer cabinets, roll out pantry shelves, REFRIGERATOR, dishwasher, Built-in microwave & corner sink lots of counter & cabinet space too! FULL hall bath with FULL sized WASHER & DRYER included * BIG master bedroom with exit to separate private patio area, double sinks, walk-in closet & 3/4 bath *

Water, Sewer and Garbage Included With Rent! Don't miss this great place call Robin at 480-254-9366