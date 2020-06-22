All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
908 S Casitas Dr Apt A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 S Casitas Dr Apt A

908 South Casitas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

908 South Casitas Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT 2 bedroom Townhouse on McClintock & University * BIG Great room that opens up to a private covered patio * Dining area with pass thru window to Kitchen * Kitchen is LITE & BRIGHT with newer cabinets, roll out pantry shelves, REFRIGERATOR, dishwasher, Built-in microwave & corner sink lots of counter & cabinet space too! FULL hall bath with FULL sized WASHER & DRYER included * BIG master bedroom with exit to separate private patio area, double sinks, walk-in closet & 3/4 bath *
Water, Sewer and Garbage Included With Rent! Don't miss this great place call Robin at 480-254-9366

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A have any available units?
908 S Casitas Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A have?
Some of 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
908 S Casitas Dr Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A does offer parking.
Does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A has a pool.
Does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 S Casitas Dr Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College