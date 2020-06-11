All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

833 E REDONDO Drive

833 East Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 East Redondo Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***1/2 off first month's rent*** This gem is nestled in the heart of Tempe and full of upgrades! Downstairs is open and bright and so spacious! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms. Master suite offers vaulted ceilings, a private patio, a walk-in closet, & upgraded, dual sinks. Recently upgraded and full of desirable touches: large rectangular tiles, lovely gray tone paint, wood look flooring, upgraded light fixtures and an upgraded kitchen. The home has two separate patios & an attached 2 car garage! Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1250/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 nonrefundable fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet/3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 E REDONDO Drive have any available units?
833 E REDONDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 E REDONDO Drive have?
Some of 833 E REDONDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 E REDONDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 E REDONDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 E REDONDO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 E REDONDO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 E REDONDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 833 E REDONDO Drive offers parking.
Does 833 E REDONDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 E REDONDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 E REDONDO Drive have a pool?
No, 833 E REDONDO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 E REDONDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 E REDONDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 E REDONDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 E REDONDO Drive has units with dishwashers.

