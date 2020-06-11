833 E REDONDO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***1/2 off first month's rent*** This gem is nestled in the heart of Tempe and full of upgrades! Downstairs is open and bright and so spacious! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms. Master suite offers vaulted ceilings, a private patio, a walk-in closet, & upgraded, dual sinks. Recently upgraded and full of desirable touches: large rectangular tiles, lovely gray tone paint, wood look flooring, upgraded light fixtures and an upgraded kitchen. The home has two separate patios & an attached 2 car garage! Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1250/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 nonrefundable fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet/3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee