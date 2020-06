Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 2 Bedroom with huge master suite with large walk in closet and bath with double sinks - Wood door entrance with stained glass - Steel security door - All tile on main level Vaulted ceilings - Refrigerator, washer and dryer - Gas range and hot water - Window seat at Living room - Nice yard -Breakfast bar - Ceiling fans - Pantry - Double garage with built in cabinets - No undergrads or cats please