Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Great Tempe Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1793 sq ft. All appliances provided. Living room with enclosed garage. Enclosed patio/multi-use room. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscaping front and back. Storage shed in the back yard. Minutes from Sky Harbor, the Freeway, and ASU. Downtown Tempe, Tempe Lake and shopping and dining. No HOA, Landscape service provided by owner. Fire place for Decor only, inoperable. No pets