8125 S STEPHANIE Lane

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This luxurious home is located on a large cul-de-sac lot. It is a gated community with abundant landscaping to minimize the effect of Arizona summer. Backyard beacons with a beautiful swimming pool, spa and a covered patio. This home is in mint condition with application of new paint inside and out as well as new carpeting. Three bedroom split floor plan. Large master suite and closet. 2nd large bedroom with attached large bathroom. Third bedroom has easy access to bathroom. The Master Suite, study, formal living and dining areas, eat in kitchen and family room-this home has it all. Large park adjacent to this community with children's play area. This beautiful home needs to be seen to believe how impressive it is. This is a rare chance to lease a magnificent property. This dignified home is very affordable for an executive on assignment for a startup or expansion into Arizona market. Sports educators and coaches as well as officials from the Arizona State University in Tempe will find this home conveniently located.