Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
8125 S STEPHANIE Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

8125 S STEPHANIE Lane

8125 South Stephanie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8125 South Stephanie Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Alisanos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This luxurious home is located on a large cul-de-sac lot. It is a gated community with abundant landscaping to minimize the effect of Arizona summer. Backyard beacons with a beautiful swimming pool, spa and a covered patio. This home is in mint condition with application of new paint inside and out as well as new carpeting. Three bedroom split floor plan. Large master suite and closet. 2nd large bedroom with attached large bathroom. Third bedroom has easy access to bathroom. The Master Suite, study, formal living and dining areas, eat in kitchen and family room-this home has it all. Large park adjacent to this community with children's play area. This beautiful home needs to be seen to believe how impressive it is. This is a rare chance to lease a magnificent property. This dignified home is very affordable for an executive on assignment for a startup or expansion into Arizona market. Sports educators and coaches as well as officials from the Arizona State University in Tempe will find this home conveniently located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane have any available units?
8125 S STEPHANIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane have?
Some of 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8125 S STEPHANIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane offers parking.
Does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane has a pool.
Does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8125 S STEPHANIE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
