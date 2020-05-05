807 W OXFORD Drive

Amenities

Short term monthly rental. Fully FURNISHED. Home includes utilities, landscaping & pool service.Nestled into a warm and cozy home with a lot of charm waiting for you! With stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Soft bedding with mattress pads. Complimentary coffee to enjoy the mornings. Centrally located in the Valley and almost 20 minutes from anywhere you want to be! Enjoy the pool that is fenced for the little ones protection, unfortunately is not heated. Patio deck to catch some rays, outdoor eating areas for some bbq cooking. Also a quiet neighborhood to layback and relax! Unfortunately NO pets.