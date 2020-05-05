All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 807 W OXFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
807 W OXFORD Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

807 W OXFORD Drive

807 West Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

807 West Oxford Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Short term monthly rental. Fully FURNISHED. Home includes utilities, landscaping & pool service.Nestled into a warm and cozy home with a lot of charm waiting for you! With stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Soft bedding with mattress pads. Complimentary coffee to enjoy the mornings. Centrally located in the Valley and almost 20 minutes from anywhere you want to be! Enjoy the pool that is fenced for the little ones protection, unfortunately is not heated. Patio deck to catch some rays, outdoor eating areas for some bbq cooking. Also a quiet neighborhood to layback and relax! Unfortunately NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W OXFORD Drive have any available units?
807 W OXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W OXFORD Drive have?
Some of 807 W OXFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W OXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 W OXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W OXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 807 W OXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 807 W OXFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 807 W OXFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 807 W OXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W OXFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W OXFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 807 W OXFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 807 W OXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 W OXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W OXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 W OXFORD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College