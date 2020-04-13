804 South Hacienda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets some paid utils

Incredible Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Heart of Tempe! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Close Proximity to ASU Main Campus, Tempe Marketplace and the List Goes On! Interior Features Tiled Common Areas, Two-Tone Paint, Vaulted Ceilings, Galley Kitchen With All Appliances, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Private Patio and the list goes on. Let this rental speak for itself and schedule a showing today. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Water, Sewer, Trash Included In Rent- Tenant Pays Electric** $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.