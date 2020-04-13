All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 804 South Hacienda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
804 South Hacienda Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:58 PM

804 South Hacienda Drive

804 South Hacienda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

804 South Hacienda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Incredible Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Heart of Tempe! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Close Proximity to ASU Main Campus, Tempe Marketplace and the List Goes On! Interior Features Tiled Common Areas, Two-Tone Paint, Vaulted Ceilings, Galley Kitchen With All Appliances, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Private Patio and the list goes on. Let this rental speak for itself and schedule a showing today. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Water, Sewer, Trash Included In Rent- Tenant Pays Electric** $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 South Hacienda Drive have any available units?
804 South Hacienda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 804 South Hacienda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 South Hacienda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 South Hacienda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 804 South Hacienda Drive offer parking?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 South Hacienda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 South Hacienda Drive have a pool?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 South Hacienda Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 South Hacienda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 South Hacienda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 South Hacienda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College